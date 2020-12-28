TrustVerse Market Capitalization Tops $7.54 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $35,394.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00308078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00029018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.27 or 0.02151547 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.