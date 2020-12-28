BitcoiNote Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $39,703.95 and approximately $33.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,225,973 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.