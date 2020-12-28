Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Buy Rating at Truist

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.34.

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $91.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 759.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 901,391 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 230.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

