Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 18,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.14 million and a P/E ratio of -199.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

