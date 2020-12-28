CryptoSoul (SOUL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $185.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $103,870.29 and approximately $185.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00631363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00159271 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00321764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00058383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016848 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

