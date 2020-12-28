UniLend Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002713 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00045961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00309715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.02 or 0.02154687 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.