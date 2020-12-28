Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce $42.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $33.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $165.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $169.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $221.44 million, with estimates ranging from $213.36 million to $243.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,193. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.21.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

