Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,589. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.