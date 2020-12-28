Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,589. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

