CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

CRT.UN traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

