Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.89.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
