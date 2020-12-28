BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID.TO) (TSE:ZID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID.TO) (TSE:ZID) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:ZID traded up C$0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching C$31.78. 1,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.57. BMO India Equity Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$16.00 and a 52-week high of C$31.90.

