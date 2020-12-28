MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Hits $325,281.95

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $325,281.95 and $10,209.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000138 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 394,360,882 coins and its circulating supply is 117,058,954 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.