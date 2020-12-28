TENT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $233,722.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, TENT has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $233,722.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00631173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00158337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016744 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,324,640 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,548 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

