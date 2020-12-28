SafeCoin Market Cap Hits $581,086.87 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $581,086.87 and approximately $46.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,225.89 or 1.00038680 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00404328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00503134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00146429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00035628 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

