$5.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) to report $5.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 million and the highest is $5.60 million. Evolution Petroleum reported sales of $9.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE EPM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.62. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

