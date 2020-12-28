WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $30.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on WW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

WW International stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,857. WW International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,933,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,535. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.0% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in WW International by 452.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WW International by 29.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

