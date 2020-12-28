MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $28.92. MINISO Group shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price target for the company.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.