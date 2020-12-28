Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $29.80. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 751 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.