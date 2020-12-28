Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.66. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 1,106 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

