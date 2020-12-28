Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.66. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 1,106 shares traded.
A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Featured Story: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.