Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.75. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 917 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.