Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.91. Color Star Technology shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 60,309 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.84.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

