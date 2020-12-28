Liberty Broadband Co. to Issue — Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $158.75 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

