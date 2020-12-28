SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 1.66. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 75,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $735,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,518.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 4,750 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,636.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 98,434 shares of company stock valued at $977,123 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.