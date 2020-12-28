SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 1.66. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.