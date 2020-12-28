Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE EVF opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

