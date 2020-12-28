Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
NYSE EVF opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
