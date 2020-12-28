Anyswap Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00631414 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00158869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016732 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,188,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

