Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $65.33

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

