ELA Coin (ELAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $612,451.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00631414 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00158869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016732 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.