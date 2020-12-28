Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $9.37

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.37.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FTI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,418 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

