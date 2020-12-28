Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.43. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

