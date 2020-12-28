Mchain (MAR) Achieves Market Cap of $49,166.87

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Mchain has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $49,166.87 and $70.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005065 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001786 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005658 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Mchain

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

