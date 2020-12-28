AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Upgraded at Industrial Alliance Securities

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.