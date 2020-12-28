Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.40

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 13982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

