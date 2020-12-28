BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.56

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.56 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,213,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,516,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $546,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.