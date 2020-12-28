ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.48

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 26.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $561,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

