Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.16

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.16 and last traded at $130.16, with a volume of 1048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

