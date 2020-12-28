First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.37.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
