First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.