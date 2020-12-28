BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 11th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

