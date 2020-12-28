BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 11th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of HYT stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.81.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.