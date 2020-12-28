PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 1,044.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.01 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

