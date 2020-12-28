BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
BHK opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.45.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.