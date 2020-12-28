BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BHK opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.