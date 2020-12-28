Tidewater Inc. (TDW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 29th

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TDW opened at $8.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.