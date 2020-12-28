HEROcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $186,769.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 101.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $552,231.26 and approximately $186,769.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

