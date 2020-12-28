Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.14 on Friday. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ViewRay by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,611 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 108,689 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

