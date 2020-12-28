PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE makes up 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PAE opened at $8.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. PAE has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

