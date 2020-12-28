Proton Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Proton has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $150,854.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00045571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00308210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $579.53 or 0.02131387 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,173,332,121 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

