Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $756,420.00

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $756,420.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00255855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045466 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

