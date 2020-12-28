New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

New Residential Investment has increased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

NRZ opened at $10.11 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

