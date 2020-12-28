360 Capital REIT (TOT.AX) (ASX:TOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital REIT (TOT.AX) (ASX:TOT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.88.

Get 360 Capital REIT (TOT.AX) alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Moffat acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($62,500.00).

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT (TOT.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT (TOT.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.