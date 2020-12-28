Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of -4.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE:ERF opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $698.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

