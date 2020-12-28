Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2020 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2020 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

11/18/2020 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $78.00 to $85.00.

11/12/2020 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00.

11/11/2020 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

11/11/2020 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/2/2020 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

