Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE CHW opened at C$9.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 44.41. The stock has a market cap of C$149.33 million and a PE ratio of -27.70. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$3.33 and a 52-week high of C$10.93.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) from C$5.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

